HARVEY E. BACON JR., 93, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home. Born in rural New Haven, he was the son of the late Harvey Sr. and Bertha (Bolyard) Bacon. He was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. He worked as a Standard Oil agent for 27 years, at Allen County Co-Op for 12 years, and was also a farmer. He is survived by his grandson, Scott Fowler of New Haven. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Velma, in December 2008; daughter, Shirley Philbrook in June 2008; and sister, Ruth Ertel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy. E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Father Ben Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019