HARVEY WILLIAM THOMPSON, 79, passed Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Huntington, W.Va., he was a son to the late Elmer and Lily Thompson. Harvey served his country in the Army in Special Forces and had also received a Purple Heart. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 97 in Auburn and Auburn Moose Lodge. He had worked for Harvester and then Auburn Foundry. Harvey was the owner of Thompson Motor Service in Spencerville. He was also an avid bowler. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Willa; children, Mark, Gena (Jeff) Reiner, Kevin (Stacy), and Travis Thompson; and two grandchildren, Kameron Beck and Sydney Thompson. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul William; and a sister, Wanda Rentzell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to American Legion Post 97 in Auburn. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.