HAZEL A. McMILLEN, 90, formerly a longtime resident of Willshire, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born Jan. 25, 1929, in Van Wert County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Nellie (Stetler) Strickler. She married Deane McMillen on Nov. 20, 1947; he preceded her in death on April 7, 2013. Survivors include her son, Terry (Beckie) McMillen of Rockford, Ohio; daughter, Teresa Bishoff of Pleasant Mills, Ind.; sons, Tim McMillen of Willshire, Ohio, Mick (Julie) McMillen of Convoy, Ohio, and Tony (Kelly) McMillen of Fort Wayne; sister, Adeline Lough of Decatur, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and, three sisters. Services is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur. visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Willshire Cemetery in Willshire, Ohio. Preferred memorials to Wren-Willshire EMS. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2019