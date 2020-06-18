HAZEL A. WALKER
HAZEL A. WALKER, 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Laurels of Dekalb. Born Oct. 1, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Marian and Mary (Broach) McDoug le. Hazel had a Master's degree in Education from Ball State University. She taught music at Bloomingdale Elementary. She volunteered her time at various nursing homes providing ministry work through bible studies and music. She is survived by a few close friends, family and John Bodine, who was like a son to Hazel. She was married to Wayne B. Walker who preceded her in death. Hazel was also preceded in death by her siblings, Carl, Bertha, Lena, and Mae McDougle, and Ethel Calvin. Private chapel services and entombment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to The Laurels of Dekalb, 520 W. Liberty St., Butler, IN 46721. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
