HAZEL ARLENE STARRY, 82, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 19, 1936, Hazel was a daughter of the late Glenn and Stella (Soots) Williams. Hazel was a graduate of South Side High School and she was a member and past president of Auxillary Post 10006 and past fourth district president. She was also a member of American Legion Post 296. Surviving is her nephew, John Williams; step-daughters, Jeanette Ross and Deborah Starry; brother, Charles Williams; and several grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by husbands, William Kenneth Harmon and Elmer Ray Starry; daughter, Elizabeth Garbach; son, William Harmon; step-son, James Starry; brothers, Tom Williams, Bill Williams, Paul Williams, Walter Williams, and John Williams; and sisters, Wanda McHenry and Marilyn Fields. Funeral is noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Avenue, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Argos, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to National Children's Home, 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids (MI 48827).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2019