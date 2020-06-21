HEATHER GRACE (SCHREFFLER) BLICKENDORF, 82, passed away gracefully, as she lived her life, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Heather was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Born March 24, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, Heather graduated from South Side High School in 1956, and served alongside her husband in pastoring the Swayzee Methodist Church. Upon returning to Fort Wayne and raising her children, Heather also worked as a legal secretary, and was a lifelong, committed volunteer in the church, school district and community. She was known for her generosity, faith, resilience, and love for all people. She will be missed by many. Heather is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Carl W. Blickendorf DDS; son, Jim (Joni) Blickendorf of Cicero, Ind.; daughter, Sherry (Gary) Pascua of Encinitas, Calif.; grandchildren, Matt (Bekah) Blickendorf, Meg (Zack) Rosen, Adam Pascua, and Ellie Pascua; great-granddaughter, Anna Grace Blickendorf; brothers, Keith (Kay) Schreffler of Fort Wayne and David Schreffler of Spokane, Wash.; and sister, Kathy (Dave) Misun of Kenosha, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nancy Schreffler; and son, Thomas Allen Blickendorf. A Celebration of Heather's Life is 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Shoaff Park Riverlodge Pavilion, 6401 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a memorial calling from noon until time of service. Guests are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and face masks are optional but encouraged. Inurnment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials are appreciated and can be directed to Habitat for Humanity, 2020 E. Washington Blvd., Suite 500, Fort Wayne, IN 46803; Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic, 413 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; or Covenant United Methodist Church Music Fund (choir anthems). For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.