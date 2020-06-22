Or Copy this URL to Share

BLICKENDORF, HEATHER GRACE (SCHREFFLER): A Celebration of Heather's Life is 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Shoaff Park Riverlodge Pavilion, 6401 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a memorial calling from noon until time of service. Guests are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and face masks are optional but encouraged. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store