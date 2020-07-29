1/1
HEDWIG ANNA "HEDY" SPEED
HEDWIG ANNA "HEDY" SPEED, 83, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hedy was the daughter of German immigrants, the late Ernst and Martha Schrof. Hedy earned her Master's Degree in Business from IPFW. In her Fort Wayne work life, she held two leadership positions at International Business College and Lincoln Life, then later was Administrative Director for Spectrum Center, a non-profit for special needs students in Oakland, Calif. Hedy was proud to be a founder of the Head Start Program (San Bernardino county California) in the early 1960s and was a life-long advocate for women's equality and immigration rights. Hedy enjoyed sewing and making keepsakes for her family, decorating, organizing and traveling. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy and love. Surviving are her children, Robin (Harry) Mullin, Kenneth (Kim) Speed; grandchildren, Jon (Chrissy Thompson) Tringale, Cameron (Tasha) Tringale, Kaylyn Speed, Alissa Mullin; and sister, Gretchen (David) Collins. Hedy was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Speed; and brother, Carl Schrof. Memorials may be made to Parkview-Randallia Supportive Care Unit (Hospice) or Planned Parenthood. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 29, 2020.
