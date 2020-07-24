1/
HEIDE PROCISE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HEIDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEIDE PROCISE, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at a local hospital. Born Feb. 3, 1940, in Berlin, Germany, she was a daughter of Otto Paul Walter Maywald and Apollonia (Ott) Maywald. She obtained a registered nurse certification from the International Red Cross in Bonn, Germany, in 1959. Heide immigrated to the United States in May of 1961 and later married Phillip M. Procise of Granada Hills, Calif., on April 6, 1963. The family moved to Fort Wayne in October of 1976 where Heide enjoyed a long career of over 30 years at the Lutheran Hospital. She is survived by two sons, Christopher (Tabitha) Procise of Vero Beach, Fla., and Matthew (Terri) Procise of Carmel, Ind. Also surviving are a sister, Dagmar Heisig of Neubiberg, Germany; along with six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Jenna, Jackson, Woods, and Meredith; and one great-grandchild, Charlie. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Heide will be interred alongside her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorials to Heide may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved