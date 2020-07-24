HEIDE PROCISE, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at a local hospital. Born Feb. 3, 1940, in Berlin, Germany, she was a daughter of Otto Paul Walter Maywald and Apollonia (Ott) Maywald. She obtained a registered nurse certification from the International Red Cross in Bonn, Germany, in 1959. Heide immigrated to the United States in May of 1961 and later married Phillip M. Procise of Granada Hills, Calif., on April 6, 1963. The family moved to Fort Wayne in October of 1976 where Heide enjoyed a long career of over 30 years at the Lutheran Hospital. She is survived by two sons, Christopher (Tabitha) Procise of Vero Beach, Fla., and Matthew (Terri) Procise of Carmel, Ind. Also surviving are a sister, Dagmar Heisig of Neubiberg, Germany; along with six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Jenna, Jackson, Woods, and Meredith; and one great-grandchild, Charlie. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Heide will be interred alongside her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorials to Heide may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com