HEINRICH "HANK" OSKAR HUGO OETTING, 91, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 5:13 p.m. at Adams - Woodcrest. Hank was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Macke on Dec. 18, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Preble and she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2010. Survivors include sons, Carey W. (Camille) Oetting and Ronald E. Oetting, both of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Arnold Oetting of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Dorothy (David) Williams of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Evelyn (Phillip) DeBolt of Decatur, Ind.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oetting of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Brooke Marie Oetting; three brothers, Paul Oetting, Elmer Oetting, and Clarence Oetting. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 21, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
