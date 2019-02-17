HEINRICH OSKAR HUGO "HANK" OETTING

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEINRICH OSKAR HUGO "HANK" OETTING.

HEINRICH "HANK" OSKAR HUGO OETTING, 91, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 5:13 p.m. at Adams - Woodcrest. Hank was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Macke on Dec. 18, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Preble and she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2010. Survivors include sons, Carey W. (Camille) Oetting and Ronald E. Oetting, both of Decatur, Ind.; brother, Arnold Oetting of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Dorothy (David) Williams of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Evelyn (Phillip) DeBolt of Decatur, Ind.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oetting of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Brooke Marie Oetting; three brothers, Paul Oetting, Elmer Oetting, and Clarence Oetting. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 21, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Funeral Home
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.