1/1
HELEN ANN GERIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN ANN GERIG, 77, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Helen was born on March 19, 1943 in Auburn, Ind. Helen worked six years at General Electric followed by being Clerk for the Adams Township Trustee for 34 years. Helen was also a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority and for 11 years as the Seniors Coordinator for the New Haven-Adams Township Park Department. Helen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Barry S. Gerig of Fort Wayne; daughters, Kimberly D. (Brian) Yoh of New Haven, Ind., and Maree R. Gerig of Shipshewana, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Randi (Kyle), Heaven (Kyle), Corbin (Gabrielle), Sheldon (Mahli), Peyton, Morgan and Kason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Dilley; and sisters, Dorothy L. Treesh and Carolyn Sue Miller. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia And Lymphoma Association, Shifters Car Club Charities of Auburn or Tri Kappa Sorority. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved