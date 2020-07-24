HELEN ANN GERIG, 77, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Helen was born on March 19, 1943 in Auburn, Ind. Helen worked six years at General Electric followed by being Clerk for the Adams Township Trustee for 34 years. Helen was also a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority and for 11 years as the Seniors Coordinator for the New Haven-Adams Township Park Department. Helen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Barry S. Gerig of Fort Wayne; daughters, Kimberly D. (Brian) Yoh of New Haven, Ind., and Maree R. Gerig of Shipshewana, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Randi (Kyle), Heaven (Kyle), Corbin (Gabrielle), Sheldon (Mahli), Peyton, Morgan and Kason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Dilley; and sisters, Dorothy L. Treesh and Carolyn Sue Miller. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia And Lymphoma
Association, Shifters Car Club Charities of Auburn or Tri Kappa Sorority. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com