HELEN ANN RUNGE, 86, died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born on April 23, 1933 (Shakespeare's birthday), in Delaware, Ohio, Helen was the daughter of Shad and Mary (Ferris) Hart sough. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Delaware and went on to work in the offices of Greif Brothers Cooperage with her future sister-in-law, Dorothy (Runge) Amato. In 1953, she married Robert H. Runge, and moved to Fort Wayne. There she raised four daughters, devotedly attending all of their horse shows, science fairs and scouting events. Helen then returned to the job market, where she loved interacting with people. In one of her roles, she owned and operated the Indiana Equestrian Association, Inc. She went on to co-manage the Allen County Voter Registration Office as a Democratic Board member. Helen was also a life-long volunteer who helped out with many charitable causes, and she enjoyed working with the Allen County Democrats, making phone calls, lining up poll workers and getting people rides to their polling places so they could vote. She was a member of Saint Mary Mother of God Church. Surviving are two daughters, SuzAnne (John Brennan) Runge and Kathryn Janeway; and grandson, Trevor Finch. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bob; daughters, RoxAnne Runge and Diane Finch; sister, Marialyce Amato; brother, Joseph Hartsough; and parents, Shad and Mary Hartsough. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial gifts may be made to Saint Mary's Soup Kitchen or to the Allen County S.P.C.A.



