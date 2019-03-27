HELEN B. JOHNSON, 83, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Born Feb. 5, 1936, in Dorton, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Albert H. and Mollie F. Miracle. Along with her husband, Helen enjoyed concerts and traveling. On Feb. 15, 1958, Helen married Willard "Tom" Johnson; he survives. Also surviving are her children, Eric Johnson and Valerie (William) Terando; grandchildren, Marissa and Johnathan; and siblings, Nancy (Robert) Compton and Freddy (Katherine) Miracle. She was also preceded in death by four siblings. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing 30 minutes prior to service. Viewing also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Helen's name to Riley Children's Foundation www.rileykids.org or the Fishers Fire Foundation at www.fishersfirefoundation.org.Visit www.covingtonmemorial.com
