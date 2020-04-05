HELEN C. BUCKMASTER, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born Aug. 2, 1940, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Raymond B. and Marian Francis (Gregory) Duncan. In 1964, she graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree and in 1978 with a Master's degree in English and Library Science. She worked as a secretary for Magnavox Corp, before becoming a librarian and an English teacher with the Whitco School Corporation, Bloom Township High School, East Noble Schools, and Homestead High School, before retiring in 2005. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Honorary Professional Fraternity, ISTA, NEA, Allen County Retired Teachers Association; a volunteer with the Literacy Alliance, Tutored in E. S. L. Helen enjoyed art lectures, field trips, Civic Theatre plays, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Concerts, book discussion clubs, Socrates Caf‚ discussion groups, flower gardening, her beloved cats, and art classes. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David L. Buckmaster; nephew, Evan Buckmaster of Bloomington; and several cousins. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A., or the Literacy Alliance. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020