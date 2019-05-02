HELEN "JO" CRUSE, 64, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Helen Harrington. She married Richard J. Cruse Jr. on June 11, 1977; he preceded her in death on June 16, 2017. Helen enjoyed reading and working puzzles. Above all else she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Nicole Demaree, Rachel Cruse and Dustin (Sara) Cruse; grandchildren, Mason, Gabrielle, Kayley, Johnathan, Ariel, Danika, Dustin Jr., Roman, Alex, and Madelynn Joann; siblings, Sharon (Richard) Alverson, Carol Betz, Patti (Mike) Schible and Vicki (Rick) Evans; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019