HELEN EILEEN WEBER
HELEN EILEEN WEBER, peacefully went to be with her Savior on the morning of Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born Oct. 12, 1942, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph H. and Fern I. (Harris) Smith. She was preceded in death by Forest C. Weber, her husband of 49 years in 2011. Helen was a retired medical transcriptionist, working in this capacity at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne and later at Suburban / Norton Medical in Louisville, Ky. She was a pianist who enjoyed singing hymns and writing inspirational poetry. She found great joy in serving others by sharing these gifts as often as she could. She was a devoted wife and caregiver to Forest for many years, and a loving mother and grandmother. Her presence on earth will be missed by her sons, Bruce (Ann), Myron (Laura) and Ricky (Susan); as well as her grandchildren, Shelby, Jessica, Molly, Tim, Andy, Sam, Madison, and Sydney. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Marjorie Priser and Carolyn Smith. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens and a memorial gathering with time and place to be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus (OH 43232). To share a memory or send condolences to Helen's family, visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
