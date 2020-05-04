HELEN ELIZABETH FOY RANSBURG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN ELIZABETH FOY RANSBURG, 85, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on March 16, 1935, she was one of six children born to Hayward Foy and Blanche (Reif) Foy. Helen's father was a physician and her mother was a nurse. She graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne. Helen attended Kent State University in Ohio and Indiana University in Bloomington. She was a Delta Gamma. She obtained her Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher for several years. She enjoyed multiple sports and was an avid golfer. She loved reading and playing the piano. Helen later worked as the Plant Manager of Supermarket Services, Inc. in Fort Wayne. There, she started one of the first industrial daycares in the state to serve the employees. She then retired in Florida. Later, she moved back to Fort Wayne to be closer to her family. Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynda Ransburg; her son, Craig Ransburg; her four grandchildren; her sister, Kathy Burris and brother James Foy. There will be no service at this time. There is a plan to have a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
260-744-4124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved