HELEN ELIZABETH FOY RANSBURG, 85, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on March 16, 1935, she was one of six children born to Hayward Foy and Blanche (Reif) Foy. Helen's father was a physician and her mother was a nurse. She graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne. Helen attended Kent State University in Ohio and Indiana University in Bloomington. She was a Delta Gamma. She obtained her Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher for several years. She enjoyed multiple sports and was an avid golfer. She loved reading and playing the piano. Helen later worked as the Plant Manager of Supermarket Services, Inc. in Fort Wayne. There, she started one of the first industrial daycares in the state to serve the employees. She then retired in Florida. Later, she moved back to Fort Wayne to be closer to her family. Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynda Ransburg; her son, Craig Ransburg; her four grandchildren; her sister, Kathy Burris and brother James Foy. There will be no service at this time. There is a plan to have a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 4, 2020.