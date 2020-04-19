HELEN F. BROOKS, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on Jan. 30, 1943. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Berlinda, Carlos and Isaac Brooks; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie H. Brooks. A private viewing will be held at Ellis Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020