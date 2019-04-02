HELEN G. FINE

HELEN G. FINE, 95, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Helen was the daughter of the late Nathan and Anna Hendel man. Helen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She was a member of The Congregation Achduth Vesholom. Helen enjoyed shopping, antiques, cooking, and spending her winters in Florida. Surviving are her children, Caron (Alan) Goldstein, Cindi Etzler and Neil (Alegria) Fine; grandchildren, Adam, Jeremy, Derek, Lindsay, Molly, Nathan, Michael, and Stephanie; and 14 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bernard Fine. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to The Congregation Achduth Vesholom, Community Harvest Food Bank, or the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2019
