Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven , IN 46774
(260)-493-4433
Service
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven , IN 46774
Obituary

HELEN G. LARSON, 101, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She passed peacefully in the privacy and quiet of her home. Born in Wausau, Wis. on Nov. 11, 1917, Helen was a daughter of William and Lillie (Jahns) Groth. Although World War II was unleashing relentless turmoil on the country, Helen managed to catch the eye and soon become enamored with a dashing young Army Air Corps Officer, which led to an exchange of letters and a much more serious relationship. She married Oscar W. Larson Jr. on Aug. 25, 1945 and settled in Wausau, to raise their family. Once all three of the children were in school, Helen re-entered the workforce to begin a long and distinguished career at Employers Mutual of Wausau, where she was an executive secretary. After retirement, Helen and Oscar enjoyed extensive traveling which included planning annual family reunions to keep the children and grandchildren connected. They also attended Elderhostel classes in Minnesota and Wisconsin, ever hungry to continue to learn and engage in the world around them (a trait which they passed on to many of their children and grandchildren!). Helen was a very active member of her church community, singing in the choir for nearly 50 years, acting as secretary of the Blood Bank, and helping with the Welfare Workers as time permitted. For decades she knitted countless hats for cancer patients and crochet afghans, mittens and scarves for those in need. As her hands aged, she traded her knitting needles for colored pencils and nurtured her artistic side. Even during these often challenging later years, Helen lived a life of integrity and purpose. She had exceptional bearing, was particular in her choice of words and epitomized grace, poise and motherly love. "She taught us by her selfless and humble example what it is to be an extraordinary person. To love and support unconditionally. To care about the environment and how to leave a gentle footprint on the earth. To value the melody in a symphony or in laughter. That education and hugs matter. Until the day she passed she continued to stay engaged, try new things, and live each day to the fullest. She reaped the bounty of a full life and the joy shared and received from family and friends. She will be deeply missed but remembered daily as she is woven into the fabric of those of us she left behind." Helen is survived by her sons, Oscar "Bill" W. (Mary Kay) Larson III and Charles "Chuck" Larson; grandchildren, Lief (Ann) Larson, Courtney (Peter) Milkie, Lorrelle Larson, Anders Larson, Andrew (Tabitha) Trzynka, Chris Trzynka, and great-grandchildren; Kate and Will Milkie and Gabriella, Cohen and Hudson Trzynka. She is also survived by her sister Jean (Don) Van Scotter. She was preceded in death by Oscar, her husband of 66 years; daughter, Ruth and son-in-law Dennis Trzynka; sister, Marion and brother-in-law Elroy Hahn; and brother Ralph and sister-in-law Norma Groth. Helen was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Robert, Roger, and Ole Larson. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Scott Zeckzer officiating. A burial service will be held in July in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, Wis. Preferred memorials are donor's choice. To share online condolences visit



