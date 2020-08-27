1/1
HELEN GWENDOLYN "GWENNIE" (DIXIE) STEWART
1932 - 2020
HELEN GWENDOLYN "GWENNIE" (DIXIE) STEWART, 88, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born on Jan. 8, 1932. She is survived by her six children, Gregory (Jackie) Stewart, Denise (Willie) Jordan, Lavina Stewart, Tina (Dickie) Robbins, Gwendolyn "Lynn" Stewart, and Wanita "Mickey" Stewart; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Homegoing service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., Fort Wayne, with a walk through viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Donations may be sent to the family via google app to Tina Robbins at dixie385@gmail.com Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
