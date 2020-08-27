HELEN GWENDOLYN "GWENNIE" (DIXIE) STEWART, 88, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born on Jan. 8, 1932. She is survived by her six children, Gregory (Jackie) Stewart, Denise (Willie) Jordan, Lavina Stewart, Tina (Dickie) Robbins, Gwendolyn "Lynn" Stewart, and Wanita "Mickey" Stewart; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Homegoing service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., Fort Wayne, with a walk through viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Donations may be sent to the family via google app to Tina Robbins at dixie385@gmail.com Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store