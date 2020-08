Or Copy this URL to Share

STEWART, HELEN GWENDOLYN "GWENNIE" (DIXIE): Homegoing service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., Fort Wayne, with a walk through viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



