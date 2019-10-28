HELEN H. FLORSHEIM, 91, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Natick, Mass. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind, Helen was a daughter of Raymond Tilden and Helen Fitch Hawver. She graduated from Albion College and taught home economics in Fort Wayne until she eventually moved to Massachusetts. Helen enjoyed the fine arts, a good meal, growing orchids in her greenhouse and 'catching up' with those around her. But most of all, she loved her husband, Robert Florsheim, to whom she was married for over 60 years. One of 'the three beautiful Hawver sisters,' she is survived by her sister, Mary Belle Brogren, as well as nine nieces and nephews.

