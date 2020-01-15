Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JEAN (GORRELL) BLESSING. View Sign Service Information THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton 308 W WASHINGTON ST Bluffton , IN 46714 (260)-824-3850 Send Flowers Obituary

HELEN JEAN (GORRELL) BLESSING, 88, of Markle, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton. Jean was born in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Granville and Martha Gorrell. She graduated with honors from South Side High School in 1949. She married Beverly Gene Blessing of Markle, on March 25, 1951, at the First Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She received a dual major Bachelor's degree in 1953 (English and Home Economics) from Ball State University, and a Masters degree in 1968. She worked as an English and Home Economics teacher in the Bluffton Harrison Metropolitan School District and later became a counselor and the assistant principal. She influenced multiple generations of school students and changed many of their lives for the better. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bluffton, she served as a Deacon, an Elder, and a trustee as well as Clerk of Session. She also served in many capacities in the Bluffton community and was honored with the "Women of the Year" award in 1986. She was a voracious reader, loved to knit, sew, cook, and bake bread. After retirement she and Bev traveled throughout Europe and attended classical concerts in the US. They enjoyed summering at their home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Surviving are her husband, Beverly G. Blessing; son, Eric (Pam) Blessing of Markle; daughter, Becky (Perry) White of Brimfield, Ill.; and grandchildren, Jeremiah White of Peoria, Ill., Caroline Blessing and Sara Blessing, both of New York City. She was preceded in death by her parents; and younger sister, Anna (Gorrell) Powless of Anderson, Ind. A Celebration of Life Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Bluffton, Dustman Road. The Rev. Lyle Ewing officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Memorials can be made to Family Centered Services of Bluffton or the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at

