HELEN "JEAN" JEANETTE BRADEN, of Arlington Heights, Ill., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at TheLutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Born July 27, 1944, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of John William and Helen (nee Fell) Braden. Jean was a long time employee of Kraft Inc., in Glenview. Jean is survived by her brother, Chuck Braden; and long time companion, Steve Long. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Beloved Chapel at the Lutheran Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Chapel of St. John the Beloved at the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004; or Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.