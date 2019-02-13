HELEN JOHNSON, 94, of Clintonville, Wis., formerly of Fort Wayne died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was a secretary for General Electric, in Fort Wayne, for 38 years. She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Zeke) Mazemke; two grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Johnson; a great granddaughter, and five siblings. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to be established in Helen's honor, c/o Connie Mazemke. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
