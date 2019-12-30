HELEN KRAICK, 100, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Born Dec. 21, 1919 in Ragnit, East Prussia, she was a daughter of the late Wilhelm and Henriette (Kettur--kat) Gerhardt. Despite tremendous sacrifices during World War II, including the evacuation of her homeland, she emerged with grace and dignity to serve occupying U.S. Forces in Bremen, Germany, where her family resettled and she met her future husband. Helen emigrated to the U.S. in 1948, arriving on her 29th birthday, and married Peter Kraick on Feb. 26, 1949. She worked as a chocolate packer at Wayne Candy Co. in the 1950s, a childcare provider for nearly 30 years and a homemaker. Helen was a member of Grace St. John's United Church of Christ. She was an avid walker and enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and crocheting countless afghans. Surviving are two children, Kenneth (Ann) Kraick of Fort Wayne and Cynthia Sterling of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Shannon (Mark) Schmidt of Fort Wayne and Andrew (Lindsey) Kraick of Indianapolis; two sisters, Hella Ladwig of Bonn, Germany and Lydia Werner of Bremen, Germany. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren, Bryan (Keisha) Sterling Jr. of Miamisburg, Ohio and Melissa Sterling of Fort Wayne; six step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild. Helen was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Peter Kraick; her son-in-law, Bryan Sterling; four sisters and four brothers. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling two hours prior. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019