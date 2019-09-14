HELEN L. MOTT, 100, of Paulding, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Gardens of Paulding. Born in Paulding County, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Mae (Kauser) Reinhart. On Jan. 1, 1942, she married Glenn A. Mott; he preceded her in death on April 23, 2002. She was previously employed as a bookkeeper for Don and Perry Furniture, Paulding. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish (the former St. Joseph Catholic Church), the Red Hat Society, Bunko Club and Little Flower Study Club. She is survived by her children, Glenn "Bill" (Linda) Mott of Tomahawk, Wis., Robert (Judy) Mott of Pelican Lake, Wis., Sandra Mott of Fort Wayne, and Dr. Michael (Joanie) Mott of Paulding; sister, Deloris A. Whirrett of Paulding; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Louise Reinhart. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish (the former St. Joseph Catholic Church), Pauld ing, with the Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses; Paulding County Senior Center; or . Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 14, 2019