HELEN LOUISA GARNS
HELEN LOUISA GARNS, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at North woods Village, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 11, 1933, at Sioux Falls, S.D., she was the daughter of the late John V. and Helen (Durfee) Snyder. She worked for the Garns' family candy business. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Garns; four grandchildren, Danielle Garns, Rachel Perez, John Garns, and Louisa Garns; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Garns; and sons, David and Todd Garns. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 North Main St., Auburn (IN 46706), with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at D O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandson.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pinnington Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pinnington Funeral Home
