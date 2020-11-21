HELEN LOUISE BLESSING, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home. She married Milan "Bob" Blessing in Fort Wayne, on June 14, 1947. Bob preceded Helen in death on March 18, 2020. Surviving include her sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Busche and Otto Busche; and sisters, Adela Busche and Alice Berger. At this time there will only be private family services. A live stream of the service will be available on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township. The family would like to thank Janet Turnbow and Deb Meek for the dedication and care they provided to thier parents. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com