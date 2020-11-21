1/1
HELEN LOUISE BLESSING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN LOUISE BLESSING, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home. She married Milan "Bob" Blessing in Fort Wayne, on June 14, 1947. Bob preceded Helen in death on March 18, 2020. Surviving include her sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Busche and Otto Busche; and sisters, Adela Busche and Alice Berger. At this time there will only be private family services. A live stream of the service will be available on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township. The family would like to thank Janet Turnbow and Deb Meek for the dedication and care they provided to thier parents. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved