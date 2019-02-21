Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN LOUISE (FORTENER) BOTTORFF. View Sign

HELEN LOUISE (FORTENER) BOTTORFF, 91, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Zanesville, Ind., gained her wings on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Born on March 30, 1927 in Ottoville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Regina (Schmitt) Fortener. While attending St. Joseph School of Nursing she met her lifelong love of 63 years, Joe Bottorff. While working as a Registered Nurse, she had many positions from a duty nurse at Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton, St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne as an IV specialist, up to Supervising Nurse and Director of Critical Care. She was a member of the St. Therese Parish since her children were little. She was part of a Gold Star family, with great patriotism. Helen loved her work and children but really loved the 'Sib trips' with Joe. She enjoyed wintering in Texas, later relocating to Tampa, Fla. Surviving are her wonderful children, Peter (Virginia) Bottorff of Comstock Park, Mich., Margaret "Peg" (Jack) Voght of Inverness, Fla., Jane (Larry McKinley) Zingaro of Inverness, Fla., Eric "Scott" (Janiel) Bottorff of West Jordan, Utah, Gina (Jim) Platt of Inverness, Fla., Thomas (Lynda) Bottorff of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mary (Jim) Sollberger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard "Elmer" (Rosemary) Fortener; sisters, Karen (Norm) Osting, and Frances "Frani" (Roger) Wurst; and sister in-law, Jenny Fortener. Preceding her in passing were her husband, Joe Bottorff; brothers, Eugene (Winnie) Schmitt, Robert F. Fortener Jr., and John Fortener; and serveral nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with a Rosary Service starting at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville immediately following the service. "In lieu of flowers please make any contributions to the St. Therese Building Fund, Visiting Nurse on Homestead Road, and HPH Hospice, Hudson, Fla." Condolences may be left online at



