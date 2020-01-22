HELEN M. CRIPE, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was born May 22, 1924, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Irvin and Mrytle (Owens) Smoot. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary at Lincoln Life before retiring in 1985. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and playing bingo. Surviving family include her daughters, Linda (Mike) Keele and Karen (Gary) West; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her first husband, Walter Scott; her second husband, William Cripe; her son, Brian Scott; and a sister, Lillian Young. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery on Engle Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Ashton Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Activities Department. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020