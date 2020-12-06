1/1
HELEN M. HILL
HELEN M. HILL, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born May 3, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Georgia Ellison. She graduated from North Side High School in 1946 and Le Salle Businesses College in 1953, and worked as an accountant until retiring in 1999. She married Gene Hill and enjoyed their life with four children. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and John Cheesebrew and their sons, Gavin and Finley Cheesebrew; son, Michael Hill and his children, Opal, Coleton and Jeremiah Hill. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Mann; sister-in-law, Lucy Ellison; dearest friend, Jane Steinacker; and many, many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughters, Terry Lichtl and Kelly Ring; granddaughter, Erica Lichtl; sister, Ruth Smith; brothers, Paul, Robert and David Ellison; and sisters-in-law, Julia and Dorothy Ellison. Per Helen's request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
