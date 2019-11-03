HELEN M. MASANZ, 96, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 27, 1922, in Bluffton, Ind., Helen was the daughter of the late Pearl Raymond and Lillie May Bolinger. She was a charter member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She volunteered at Parkview Hospital for 28 years. Helen's family was everything to her. Helen is survived by her children, David (Rita) Masanz and Sharon (Jerry) Nuerge, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Melissa (Charles) Hire, Maria Ludwig, Kristen (David) Romary, Michael (Theresa) Masanz, Jane (John) Christensen, David (Natasha) Nuerge, and Sarah (Kyle) Brust; and 16 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo B. Masanz; and six sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019