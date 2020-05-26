HELEN M. TAYLOR
HELEN M. TAYLOR, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 12:48 p.m. at home in Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by her grandchildren Jodi and Michael Groves. Born in Terre Haute, Ind., Helen was a daughter of the late Minnie Minerva and Lloyd Schwartz. She was proud of the fact that she had graduated from high school at the age of 16 and had never been unemployed. Helen retired from Summit Bank, where she was an assistant vice-president and branch manager. After retirement, Helen took up golf and joined several leagues, golfing at least three times a week. She rode her bike almost daily through Foster Park. She took great pride in her home and yard. She loved IU basketball and always called her grandson Mike to remind him when they were playing. As an avid fan, she will be wearing her IU watch for eternity. She made her family laugh, because she always pinned her house key to the pocket of her pants, so she was never locked out of her house. Her family all marveled at her age, but were not allowed to say "98" out loud, she wanted to keep it a secret. Helen is survived by her son, David Groves; grandchildren, Jodi Groves and Michael Groves; great-grandchildren, Delshawn Blanden, Xavier and Emma Groves; and her great-great-granddaughter, Kylie Blanden; and friend, Marilyn Groves. She was also preceded in death in 1988 by her husband of 38 years, Raymond Taylor. Helen adored him and he was crazy in love with her and her beautiful red hair. Helen was also preceded by her sister, Doris Claghorn. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Homebound Meals. Arrangements by D.O McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
