HELEN MARIE CALLAHAN SHANK, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 1, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was the ninth of ten children and the daughter of Frank and Mary (Moran) Callahan. She was married in 1948 to Thomas C. Shank; he preceded her in death in 2005. She attended Central Catholic High School and Rosary College, River Forest, Ill. where she received an Elementary Education degree. She was an active volunteer throughout her life with the American Red Cross, St. Joseph Hospital, St. Johns Helping Hands and the Sacred Heart Franciscan Center. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, Holy Rollers Bowlers, Psi Iota Xi sorority and The "Ornery" Card Club. She enjoyed her summers at Clear Lake, Notre Dame football games, family dinners, knitting and was a Gold Card Carrying Member of QVC. She is survived by her nine children, Tom (Cindy) Shank, Jim (Sandi) Shank, Patty Shank, Barbara (Jim) Richards, Laura (Rick) Storie, Louise (Chris) Rowan, Katie (Tom) Eckrich, John (Sarah) Shank, and Mike (Kelly) Shank; 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and longtime compassionate caregiver, Irene. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave. Visitation is from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; Jim and Sandi Shank Scholarship Fund, benefiting The Autism Center and Turnstone Center; Bishop Luers High School; or The .



6424 Winchester Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46819

6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46819
(260) 424-1525

