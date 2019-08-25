HELEN MARJORIE DOYLE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Born May 21, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Helen was a daughter of the late Albert and Bertha Zuber. She was a founding member of St. Henry Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Helen was a licensed practical nurse at Lutheran Hospital for 18 years. She loved to read, volunteer, and spend time with her family and pets. Helen was a wonderful mother and caretaker to her family. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen C. (Mitchell, deceased) Bryan, U.S. Navy Veteran, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Patrice A. (John) Ocken of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Alexander (Brittany) Ocken, Emma Ocken, and Aidan Ocken; great-grandson, Asher Ocken; sister, Rosemary Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles M. Doyle (1977); daughter, Colleen M. Myers (2016); sisters, Alberta Minnick, Evelyn Gerardot, Rita Roedocker, Patty Patnoude, Bernice Zent; and brothers, Bob Zuber, Jimmy Zuber, and Jerry Zuber. Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, 1900 Randallia Dr., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses at St. Henry Catholic Church or St. Anne Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019