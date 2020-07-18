1/
HELEN RUTH (HAINES) MARTIN
HELEN RUTH (HAINES) MARTIN, 94, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital in Edgewood, Ky. Born Jan. 4, 1926, in Monroe, Ind., she was the daughter of the late H. Russel and R. Lucille (Harmon) Haines. Helen graduated from Monroe High School as valedictorian of the class of 1943. She was a voracious reader and gifted in her sewing, quilting and ceramics making. Helen also worked in various county offices and was a church pianist. She married Richard Allen Martin on Jan. 3, 1948, and after 54 years together, he passed away on April 18, 2002. Helen was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur, where she was a former member of the Martha Circle and the United Methodist Women. For many years she was the head of the Friendship Club (widows' group) for Haggard - Sefton -Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Helen is survived by her daughter, Cheryll (the late Gary) Spirer of Murrysville, Pa.; son, Neil (Jane) Martin of Florence, Ky.; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Joel) Crandall, Jaclyn Spirer, Justin Martin, Jeremy Martin, and Christina Martin (fianc‚ Evan Stark); and four great - grandchildren, Dakota Crandall, Carter Crandall, Ariella Martin, and Jameson Crandall. She also is survived by her brother, Donald R. Haines and numerous nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by her sister, I. Roselle Steiner. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery in a private graveside ceremony, with the Rev. Ernie Suman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Adams County Community Foundation Heart Fund or a charity of donor's choice. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Stephanie
Family
