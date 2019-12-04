HELEN VICTORIA GOCHENOUR (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
HELEN VICTORIA GOCHENOUR, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Helen was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Indiana Harbor, Ind. She was a long standing member of Tri Kappa Sorority, Central High School Alumni Club and various other volunteer organizations. She worked for the City of Fort Wayne for over 25 years, 18 of those years as a clerk to the Board of Works. "She was loved by all". Surviving are her daughter, Jane (Brian) Moran of Apple Valley, Minn.; sons, Doug Gochenour of Fort Wayne, David Gochenour of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Gregory (Stephanie) Gochenour of Kettering, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel Holom and Phillip Holom; and sisters, Diana Pape and Susan (Doug Holtgreven) Law, all of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dean F. Gochenour; parents, Philip and Elizabeth Holom; sisters, Victoria Benecke and Philomena Barta; and granddaughter, Erin Moran. Funeral Mass is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 , at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kingston Care Center (Activities), 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
