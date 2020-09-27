HELENE G. DERLOSHON, 94, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 26, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Gust and Gladys Strim menos. Helene graduated from Central High School in 1944. Helene was married to Filaret A. Derloshon on Oct. 11, 1953. She had worked at Randall Market, her father's grocery store, and retired in1996 from Super Market Services Corp. after 22 years of service. Helene always remained loyal to her Greek heritage. She is survived by her children, David (Angie) Derloshon, Douglas Derloshon and Denise (Tom) Rogers, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Raegan (Matt) Rinker, Raechel (Matt) Cobb, Ryan (Sara) Rogers, Athena Derloshon, Zoe Derloshon, Simon Derloshon, Lucretia Derloshon, and Rainy Derloshon; and six great- grandchildren. Helene was preceded in death by her husband; and siblings, Phyllis Shaw, George Strimmenos and Mary Deuter. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with visitation from 11 a.m. until Mass time at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com