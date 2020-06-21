HEMAN JOHN WITMER, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born on April 5, 1944 in Bayonne, N.J., he was a son of the late Robert Gilbert and Evelyn (Bayshore) Witmer. Heman graduated high school in 1961 and attended Delaware Valley College to obtain his undergraduate degree. He then went on to attend I.U. Bloomington obtaining his MD and PhD in Microbiology and Virology. He taught for 35 years at the University of Illinois at Chicago as a professor of biochemistry. Heman was an avid and prolific artist and enthusiastic reader, and he enjoyed American and world history. He is survived by his children, Rachel Witmer, John (Stephanie) Witmer; grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Henry Thompson, Derek, Megan, and Tyler Witmer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 and a half years, Felice (Starer) Witmer; siblings, Christopher, and Robert Gilbert Jr. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. with calling one hour prior.