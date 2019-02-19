Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENNING SORENSEN. View Sign

HENNING SORENSEN, 91, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. "He was a loving husband and father." Henning was born April 15, 1927, in Denmark a son of Jens and Kirstine Sorensen. He was the oldest of three children. The family included his brother, Erling and sister, Lis. He worked on the family farm in Paarup for much of his early life. He decided to move to the United States, and was accepted into a farm exchange program that would begin in the fall of 1953. In the summer of 1953, while waiting to travel to the U.S., he worked in Sweden and met the love of his life, Kerstin Larsson, in her home town of Rostanga. The farm exchange program sent Henning to LaOtto on the farm of Bud Bryan. When the program ended, he returned to Paarup and the family farm. In April of 1955, he returned to the United States permanently, working in LaOtto for Lynn Harlan. On Aug. 10, 1957, he and Kerstin, who had followed her love to Indiana, married in Chicago, Ill. He started his own business in 1968, Henning's Plumbing & Heating, in LaOtto. The business grew and thrived over the years. Although Henning would never talk about it, former customers would often share that he would provide services even when he knew that payment would never come. He had a tremendous work ethic and had many other business projects in addition to his primary business. A traditional man, he was focused on providing for Kerstin and their four children, Jens, Lars, Nina and Lena. Jens now owns and runs the business. One of Henning's passions was flying. A private pilot for many years, he loved flying his Cessna 150 from the grass airstrip in LaOtto. It was a proud moment for him when Lena also got her license and joined him in the Cessna. Henning's family discovered another side of him when Henning found himself in the role of caretaker to his wife. Having been cared for by Kerstin for most of his married life, Henning took on that role for Kerstin when dementia took those abilities from her. They stayed in their home in LaOtto as long as they could, moving to an apartment in the Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne in 2017, with Kerstin moving into the memory care unit last year. Surviving are his wife, Kerstin; brother, Erling; his children, Jens Sorensen, Lars (Domin-ique) Sorensen, Nina Sorensen (Dennis Schoff), and Lena Yarian; six granchildren, Kat and Maggie Schoff, Spencer and Brittmarie Yarian, and Tyler and Nicolette Sorensen. In addition to Erling, Henning had many family members in Denmark who were very special to him. In his final months and days, Henning received great care from the nurses and aides at the Towne House and by the nurses of Heartland Hospice, and his family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for all those wonderful people. Per Henning's request, no services will take place. Thomas Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.

HENNING SORENSEN, 91, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. "He was a loving husband and father." Henning was born April 15, 1927, in Denmark a son of Jens and Kirstine Sorensen. He was the oldest of three children. The family included his brother, Erling and sister, Lis. He worked on the family farm in Paarup for much of his early life. He decided to move to the United States, and was accepted into a farm exchange program that would begin in the fall of 1953. In the summer of 1953, while waiting to travel to the U.S., he worked in Sweden and met the love of his life, Kerstin Larsson, in her home town of Rostanga. The farm exchange program sent Henning to LaOtto on the farm of Bud Bryan. When the program ended, he returned to Paarup and the family farm. In April of 1955, he returned to the United States permanently, working in LaOtto for Lynn Harlan. On Aug. 10, 1957, he and Kerstin, who had followed her love to Indiana, married in Chicago, Ill. He started his own business in 1968, Henning's Plumbing & Heating, in LaOtto. The business grew and thrived over the years. Although Henning would never talk about it, former customers would often share that he would provide services even when he knew that payment would never come. He had a tremendous work ethic and had many other business projects in addition to his primary business. A traditional man, he was focused on providing for Kerstin and their four children, Jens, Lars, Nina and Lena. Jens now owns and runs the business. One of Henning's passions was flying. A private pilot for many years, he loved flying his Cessna 150 from the grass airstrip in LaOtto. It was a proud moment for him when Lena also got her license and joined him in the Cessna. Henning's family discovered another side of him when Henning found himself in the role of caretaker to his wife. Having been cared for by Kerstin for most of his married life, Henning took on that role for Kerstin when dementia took those abilities from her. They stayed in their home in LaOtto as long as they could, moving to an apartment in the Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne in 2017, with Kerstin moving into the memory care unit last year. Surviving are his wife, Kerstin; brother, Erling; his children, Jens Sorensen, Lars (Domin-ique) Sorensen, Nina Sorensen (Dennis Schoff), and Lena Yarian; six granchildren, Kat and Maggie Schoff, Spencer and Brittmarie Yarian, and Tyler and Nicolette Sorensen. In addition to Erling, Henning had many family members in Denmark who were very special to him. In his final months and days, Henning received great care from the nurses and aides at the Towne House and by the nurses of Heartland Hospice, and his family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for all those wonderful people. Per Henning's request, no services will take place. Thomas Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close