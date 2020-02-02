HENRIETTA COOL, 88, was received into her Heavenly Father's arms on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, and greeted by her daughter, Patricia Haig; husband, Othie Cool; mother, Goldie Harless; and four of her siblings. She is survived by one sister, Geraldine Harris; granddaughters, Karie Engstler and Pam Headley; grandson, Shane Haig; great-grandchildren, Randy and Breanna Engstler, Elizabeth, George, Emily, and James Headley. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, followed by an Eastern Star service. Visitations are one hour prior. Private burial in I.O.O.F. at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020