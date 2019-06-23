HENRIETTA F. PARROT, 101, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in June of 1918 in North Bend, Neb., Henrietta was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Rochford. She was the Arts and Crafts Coordinator for Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation for 26 years and retired in 1980, Past President of the Fort Wayne Women's Club, St. Joseph Hospital Auxillary, Kekionga Business Professional Women, Rosary Society of Queen of Angels and the Marians of the Immaculate Conception. She also volunteered for many years at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Anne Home and Retirement Community and Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Her favorite hobbies included painting, arts and crafts. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Henrietta is survived by her son, Robert J (Carolyn) Parrot of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Parrot of Fort Wayne, Ind.; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Henrietta was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E Parrot; son, Thomas Parrot; three sisters and three brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomecom
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019