HENRIETTA G. TRENTADUE, 89, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 30, 1930, in Decatur, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Mary (Braun) Faurote. On June 30, 1962, she married Guy Thomas Trenta due. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and was a member the Women of St. Mary's. She worked her entire life as a homemaker. Henrietta is survived by her husband of 57 years, Guy "Tom" Trentadue of Decatur; son, Tom (Maureen) Trentadue of Fort Wayne; daughter, Heidi Trentadue of Decatur; three grandchildren, Austin Zink, Joe and Judy Trentadue; three brothers, Carl (Sunya) Faurote, Vince (Joyce) Faurote and Paul (Susie) Faurote, all of Decatur; and sister, Josephine Beauchot of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony Faurote and Francis "Fritz" Faurote; and sister, Mary Welker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Father Dave Ruppert will be presiding. Visitation os frp, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Haggard - Sefton - Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Home - Visiting Nurse, St. Joseph Catholic School, or Masses. To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019