
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Saint Jude Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Saint Jude Catholic Church
HENRY A. KAMPF, 93, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 2, 1926, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Henry and Anna Kampf. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Henry was a graduate of Harvard University and the University of Dayton and worked as an engineer at GTE for many years. Henry enjoyed sailing, photography, tinkering around his workshop and spending time with the family. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary of Fort Wayne; children, Annette (Richard) Freund of Oakbrook Terrace Ill., Susanne A. (Frank) Collart of Bolingbrook, Ill., Rowena M. (P J) D'Eon of Georgetown, Mass., Caroline R. (Jorge) Wetzel of Chelmsford, Mass., Stanley T. (Yaoping) Kampf of Towanda, Kan., Daniel B. (Nancy) Kampf of Plano, Texas, Quentin L. (Linda) Kampf of Mattapoisett, Mass., Gregory A. (Diane) Kampf of Whitinsville, Mass., Roderic J. Kampf of Natick, Mass., Dr. Rodger P. Kampf of Columbus, Ohio, Peter F. (Nancy) Kampf of Chelmsford, Mass., Marianne (David) Ostermeyer of Fort Wayne, Del (Diana) Campbell of Fort Wayne, Charles (Melissa) Campbell of Springfield, Va., Julie (Jeremy) Dunn of Brownsburg, Ind., Dana Herman of Cherry Hill, N.J.; brother, Robert Kampf of Fort Myers, Fla.; 29 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosalie Kampf. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday January 5, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole, Mass. Memorial contributions may be made for Masses, St. Jude Catholic Church or Allen County Right to Life. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 4, 2020
