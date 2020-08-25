HENRY AUGUST TEMPLE JR., 74, of Garrett, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Auburn, Ind. Born May 3, 1946, in Shell Lake, Wis., he was a son of Lois (Hefter) Temple and Henry Augusta Temple. He went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked as a Sergeant at the Indiana Department of Corrections, where he retired from in 2013. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and had a special bond with all of this grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry is survived by his wife, Gloria Temple; sisters, Charlotte (Gene) Herman, Kathy (Ron) Fladten and Linda Felty; brothers, Wayne Temple and Doug Lewis; daughters, Rachelle Temple-Warner, Stephanie Barry and Ammie Mellott (Sam Hunley); son, Jeffrey Kosteck; grandchildren, Cain, Miranda, Casey, Dylan, Kennedy, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Lillith, Waylon, Elijah, Marshall, Ivy, Preslie, Quentin, and Makayla; and his girls (2 1/2 dogs), Daisy, Bella and Barkie. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Augusta Temple and Lois (Hefter) Temple; sister, Vicky Kimbrell; and granddaughter, Keirstin Day. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Aaron Felty officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania St, Rm 324, Indianapolis, IN 46204. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com