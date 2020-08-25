1/1
HENRY AUGUST TEMPLE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENRY AUGUST TEMPLE JR., 74, of Garrett, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Auburn, Ind. Born May 3, 1946, in Shell Lake, Wis., he was a son of Lois (Hefter) Temple and Henry Augusta Temple. He went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked as a Sergeant at the Indiana Department of Corrections, where he retired from in 2013. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and had a special bond with all of this grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry is survived by his wife, Gloria Temple; sisters, Charlotte (Gene) Herman, Kathy (Ron) Fladten and Linda Felty; brothers, Wayne Temple and Doug Lewis; daughters, Rachelle Temple-Warner, Stephanie Barry and Ammie Mellott (Sam Hunley); son, Jeffrey Kosteck; grandchildren, Cain, Miranda, Casey, Dylan, Kennedy, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Lillith, Waylon, Elijah, Marshall, Ivy, Preslie, Quentin, and Makayla; and his girls (2 1/2 dogs), Daisy, Bella and Barkie. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Augusta Temple and Lois (Hefter) Temple; sister, Vicky Kimbrell; and granddaughter, Keirstin Day. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Aaron Felty officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania St, Rm 324, Indianapolis, IN 46204. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved