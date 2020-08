Or Copy this URL to Share

Share HENRY's life story with friends and family

Share HENRY's life story with friends and family

TEMPLE JR., HENRY AUGUST: Memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Aaron Felty officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store