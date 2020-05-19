HENRY BEBEE, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Cynda; children, Jason (Brandie), Kyler (Ana), Aja (James), Chance (Mayra), and Zayle (Jesus); grandchildren, and many church family and friends. Private service. Burial in Marion National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingdom First, 1101 McKinnie, Fort Wayne, IN 46806 to support the ministries Henry loved and served in. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.